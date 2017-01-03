Daryl Ortis Fundraiser

Beloved friend and community peer, Daryl Ortis was diagnosed six months ago with ALS. Daryl has been a longtime supporter of rodeo, and Chiloquin school events, often seen taking pictures of kids and families. – A very special friend to Daryl, Chiloquin HS student, Amy Lawrence has spearheaded fundraising efforts to help aid Daryl Ortis in his battle with ALS. Join ‘ZUMBA Night’ at Sterns Elementary January 28th 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm- with a silent and live auction following.

Any donations in support of Daryl Ortis are dearly appreciated and more information is available by calling, 541-880-8595.