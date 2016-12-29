Two arrested after chase through 3 counties

Madras, Ore.– Two men were arrested Wednesday after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase through three counties. Oregon State Police troopers say it started in Prineville at 9:45 Monday morning with an officer tried stopping a sedan. The driver refused to pull over, and officers took chase. Redmond police took up and OSP eventually joined the pursuit as it headed West. It finally ended after the suspect vehicle was slowed when spike strips popped the cars tires and officers were able to use a maneuver to force the vehicle off the road in Jefferson County.

Eddie Villagomez-Loped, 23, Prineville, and David Castenada-Valerio, 21, Salem, both face charges..