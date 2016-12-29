Tech hits 100 points against Portland Bible

Klamath Falls, Ore.- Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls move to 9-5 on the season hitting triple digits, as they drop 100 on the night, taking the victory over Portland Bible College 100-67 at Danny Miles Court.

At the tip, the Owls controlled the ball and looked to come out of the gate putting the Wildcats under pressure. Both teams would see looks at the hoop over the first few minutes, but the Owls would convert over the Wildcats, going on a 14-6 run before the first timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Tech would light up the gym, going on a 10-0 run to extend their lead 24-6. The Wildcats would regroup, coming out of a second timeout going on to hit three straight 3-pointers to shift some momentum in the game. The Owls would find their rhythm again and extend their lead to 20 points sitting 40-20 with 5:00 minutes left in the half to play. The teams would enter the break with Tech extending their lead to 23 points and the score 51-28.

The second half of play saw both teams come out a little slow, before play picked up. Tech would continue to work to maintain their 20+ point lead, as Portland Bible battled to close the gap. The teams would battle back and forth with neither team able to go on a scoring run through the first 15 minutes of the second half. The final 5 minutes of the game the Owls would extend their lead to 30+ as the game would conclude with a final score of 100-67.

Tech’s Tyler Hieb finished with a career and game high 21 points all off the bench to lead Oregon Tech.

Tech moves to 9-5 on the season with the victory and will hit the road heading to Portland to pick up CCC action against Warner Pacific Friday and Multnomah University Saturday afternoon.