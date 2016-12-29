Jackson County Suspect Sentenced To 141 Months In Prison

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore – Back in August of 2016, the Medford PD as well as other local agencies were in pursuit of suspect Robert Brooks. The pursuit concluded when Brooks crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vilas and Table Rock Road. As a result of the crash the driver of the other vehicle died as a result of the crash.
On December 16, 2016 the 26 year old Brooks pled guilty to Manslaughter I, Resisting Arrest, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangering, and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Then on December 28th he was sentenced to 141 months in prison.