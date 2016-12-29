First Day Of The Year Hike In Chiloquin

By: Christy Lynn
Chiloquin, Ore – If you’re ready to work off some post holiday calories, we might have just the thing for you. It’s the First Day Hike 2017! Meet at 10am on Sunday January 1st, 2017 at the Cookhouse in the Collier Logging Museum. There’ll be a warm up and information before the group sets out across the river and then out to the Willamson River Loop Trail. The hike is about a 3 mile loop and your reward at the end…. meet back at the cookhouse for hot chocolate, refreshments, and a bon fire!
Remember it will be at the peak of the winter season so be sure to dress warm, wear gloves and warm boots. And don’t forget your camera or smartphone to capture the beauty of Collier in the snow as well as the possible wildlife you might cross paths with.
If you’d like more information call Lisa Dykstra at 541-783-2471 or the OC&E office at 541-883-5558. Or visit the website at oregonstateparks.org.