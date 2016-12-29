County Woodstove Violations Up From Last Year

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – As of December 25th, 2016 Klamath County has had a sharp increase in woodstove violations from the same time last year.
Even though we as a community have developed a plan to improve our air quality, residential wood burning contributes to nearly 75 percent of all air pollution in Klamath County. Presently we’ve had 72 woodstove burning violations reported, compared to the same time last year when only 9 were reported.
As a community we need to “Take Care of Our Air” – all residents, not just those in the Air Quality Zone, need to be alert to the smoke that their chimneys are producing. In addition to the harmful health effects of breathing in bad air, such as asthma, emphysema, and cancer, air pollution damages our crops, our property, and our community.
There are a few simple steps we can all take to reduce air pollution and get Klamath County to where we should be.
Follow the 4 Steps for Drying Firewood
1. Slit it 2. Stack it 3. Store it (cover it) 4. Save it for at least 6 month before using it
Build Small Hot Fires
To reduce emissions, use smaller pieces of seasoned firewood and build a small hot fire.
Upgrade Traditional Fireplaces
Install an EPA low emission fireplace insert or a pellet fireplace insert into an existing fireplace.
Use a moisture Meter to test your firewood before using it
Determine if the wood is dry by testing it with a moisture meter (no more than 15% moisture content).
If you ‘d like more information, please call 882-BURN (2876) or visit their site at klamathcounty.org