Businesses invited to cyber security seminar

Medford, Ore.– The Medford Police Department hosts a seminar in January to help local businesses consider ways that they might be at risk of a cyber attack.

The FBI and its Oregon Cyber Task Force along with the Southern Oregon High Tech Task Force are presenting the seminar next month, teaching you about trends, how to protect your technology, and how to prepare to respond if and when a security breach does happen.

What: Digital Security Awareness Briefing: Cyber Threats Facing the Oregon Business Community

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017

Time: 3 — 5 pm

Where: Medford Police Department, 291 S. Ivy Street, Medford

Cost: FREE !

To register, send an email to octf.pd@ic.fbi.gov. Make sure to include your name, organization and title.

Registration required. Deadline is January 10, 2017.