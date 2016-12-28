Sky Lanterns To Be Illegal In The New Year

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – You’ve seen them floating in the sky at night, some people set them off in memoriam, others just for the beauty. But come 2017 they’re going to be illegal in our state.
Sky lanterns, also called aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons and wish lanterns are basically are a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle or other lit device. The hot air from the flame causes the balloon to rise into the air and be carried off by the wind.
Oregon Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple says “Although they are pretty, sky lanterns are uncontrolled, open-flamed devices that pose an extreme fire hazard to people, property, and the environment. Once released you have no control over where they may land. They could end up on someone’s rooftop, in a tree, or a pile of debris and cause an unwanted fire.”
A number of states, as well as countries such as Germany, Australia, and Brazil have outlawed sky lanterns. You can still do it of course, just know that as of New Year’s Day, it’s a Class A violation and you’ll be subject to a $2,000.