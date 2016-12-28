Red Cross Helps Fire Victims Locally

Klamath Falls, Ore – A fire broke out at 4:45am today, December 28th, in a single family home in the 2000 block of Home Avenue in Klamath Falls. Fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze, then the 3 adults affected were given assistance by the American Red Cross.

