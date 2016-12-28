New Oregon License Plate Proposed

Salem, Ore – Oregonians who want to show their love of gray whales might soon be able to with a new license plate design being touted. If approved, the new plate called “Coastal Playground” will feature a gray whale and her calf. The project is being sponsored by the OSU Marine Mammal Institute and State Representative David Gomberg. This week, which is winter Whale Watch Week, volunteers are circulating “Interest Forms” up and down the coast, which allow people to show their interest and commit to the plate on paper. If approved, the plate could be offered by summer of 2017 and will cost an additional $40 for two years.

Bruce Mate, director of OSUMMI says his institute will receive $35 from the Oregon Department for each plate sold. The money will go toward whale research, graduate student education and public outreach. “Gray whales were on the Endangered Species List, and now they’re the only whale species to recover and be removed from the list” said Mate. “They’re Oregon’s flagship large whale. Ninety-five percent of the whales you see from shore are gray whales.”

Interest forms can also be found online at mmi.oregonstate.edu/whaleplate.