Free Fishing And More This Holiday Weekend

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – This weekend, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is giving you the gift of fishing, crabbing and clamming in Oregon for free. You won’t need licenses, tags or endorsements are needed on those days. However, all other fishing regulations still apply.
If you’re looking to spend the weekend outside with family or friends here’s some ideas: Head west since recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon Coast, also the winter steelhead season is heating up and some lower elevation lakes and ponds are stocked with trout
ODFW spokesperson Richard Hargrave reminds us that there are some special considerations when heading outdoors during the winter months. “Check water conditions and the weather forecast before heading out; dress for the conditions, and be leery of high water levels and surf.”
For more ideas about opportunities near you, check out ODFW’s weekly Recreation Report.