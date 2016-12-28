4-H County Fair Deadline In Mid January

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – Oregon State University’s Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center would like to remind youth and their parents that the 4-H Youth Enrollment Deadline for all youth wanting to participate in the 2017 Klamath County Fair is 6pm Tuesday, January 17th. Please drop your enrollment papers and fees at the Extension Center at 6923 Washburn Way. There are scholarships to help with enrollment fees, and be sure to ask about the Rotary Loan program if you’re interested in a livestock project.
For more information go to oregonstate.edu/dept/kbrec/