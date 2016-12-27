Record Breaking Crowd Expected At Secretary Of State Inauguration

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – The inauguration of the new Oregon Secretary of State, Dennis Richardson is drawing attention from around the region and the nation. Friday’s ceremony is expected to make history as a record 600 people are planning to attend.
Secretary-elect Richardson said “We built a winning coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and independents who want our government to operate openly, efficiently, and transparently…. This administration will mark a new chapter for Oregon.”
The inauguration is set for 11am this Friday at the Oregon State Capitol’s Senate Chamber in Salem. U.S. Congressman Greg Walden (R-OR) will deliver keynote remarks and Oregon Supreme Court Justice David V. Brewer will administrative the Oath of Office.