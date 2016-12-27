Man arrested in brother’s shooting death

Klamath Falls, Ore.– A shooting in Bonanza left one man dead… and his brother faces murder charges. According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s office… deputies with the Klamath County Sheriff’s office were called out to a home in the 7000 block of Langell Valley Road where they found 51-year old Troy Kimball dead. Investigators aren’t saying what led to the dispute that resulted in the shooting, but they have arrested 52-year old Travis Kimball… the victim’s brother. The Klamath County Major Crime Team is involved in the investigation.