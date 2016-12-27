Christmas Eve Bandits Still On The Loose

By: Christy Lynn
Grenada, Cal – On December 24th around 7:45 pm Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the 3 J’s Shell Station in Grenada, CA, just south of Yreka. The victim reported that a man lunged over the counter and stole the money from the cash register. Luckily the victim was unharmed.
The SCSO was able to identify the suspects from video images they obtained. The male is Daniel Casoral, a 26-year-old from Weed CA. He’s approximately 5’7” and 135 lbs, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect is Megan Jones a 23-year-old female also from Weed. She is about 5’2 and 120 lbs.
If you have any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of either suspect, call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s dispatch at (530)841-2900.