Checking In With The City Manager

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – The latest from City Manager, Nathan Cherpeski
Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled:
After a 2 month long investigation, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Team (BINET) broke up a drug trafficking organization that was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Southern Oregon and Northern California. On December 15, 2016 BINET. along with the agents from the DEA, Homeland Security, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team, Klamath and Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, served 3 search warrants. This resulted in the seizure of 2.75 pounds of Methamphetamine, a scoped rifle, a vehicle and almost $70,000 dollars The drugs confiscated have a street value of around $16,000.
Taken into custody were Carlo D. Catano-Apricio and Salvador Zavala-Peralta for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. Both suspects were transported and lodged at the Klamath County Jail.
An Update On The Bridge Ice Melt System:
According to the City Manager, there’s another leak in the Esplanade Bridge Ice Melt System.
Cherpeski said “We recently repaired one (leak) in the bridge and during that work we observed that the piping installed for the system has deteriorated significantly. The new leak is large enough that we are unable to keep the system pressurized and it has been shut off.”
He added that because of the grade of the bridge, snow and ice could be problematic. The system, which is separate from the City’s main geothermal utility snow melt systems in the downtown area, will be off line until they determine if repairs can be made.