Basin Housing Better But There’s Room For Improvement

The Basin’s housing market is recovering but we’re not there yet.
The Klamath County Association of Realtors recently released its year-end stats for home sales and the total dollar volume of residential homes sold in 2016 was a 7% increase over last year. Also the average sales price in the fourth quarter was $176,491 a 10 percent increase over 2015.
“New construction stimulates a lot of things in the economy,” Randy Shaw, the group’s chairman of the governmental affairs committee said. “It means jobs for electricians, plumbers, framers, roofers, sheetrockers, lumber sales people, concrete. What one new house does to the economy is very important.”
The majority of buyers seem to be retirees from Northern California, Reno and Carson City, Nevada and the second most popular buyers are young professionals and young families.
“What I’m convinced of is that we are drawing people in who are retirees due to our affordability. It is just about unmatched in southern or central Oregon,” he said.
Shaw noted “We are also seeing several small businesses expanding, thanks to the help of the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) and those people are coming in for jobs, family wage jobs. Sky Lakes Medical Center is also bringing in new families.”
Even though there are a few large subdivisions awaiting development, Shaw says the big challenge we still face is convincing developers that the Basin is a smart place to invest. “We still have a fair amount of inventory on that type of property, but if you look at the restrictions being placed on the more populated towns in Oregon – Portland, Salem, Beaverton – they have nowhere to expand. We have less restrictions here.”