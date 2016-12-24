Three nabbed in Siskiyou County burglaries

By: Jenna Kochenauer
Yreka, Calif.– Three men were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Mt. Shasta area after a victim found some of her stolen property posted for sale on social media.
According to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, a storage unit was broken into on December 6, 2016. The items stolen, including snowboards, clothing, guitars, a flat screen television, and amplifiers, were valued at more than $7,000. About a week later, the victim contacted the Sheriff’s office when they saw items posted for sale that looked a lot like the items that had been stolen.
Deputies contacted the person who had posted the items for sale, and arranged to meet the sellers under the premise of buying the items. Three men arrived at the arranged meeting place, with the items, which the victim confirmed was their stolen property.
Detectives searched the men’s home, where they uncovered more stolen property, involving at least two additional victims.
Raymond Ward, 53, was arrested on several charges, including ex-felon possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. David Reece, 50, of Yreka, was booked for two misdemeanor arrest warrants. Robert Ventura, 45, of Weed, was booked for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.