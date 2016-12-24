Sevenmile Bridge reopens following repairs

The Sevenmile Bridge is back open.

The bridge is in the Klamath Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 25 miles northwest of Klamath Falls on Forest Service Road 3100. The bridge had been closed for repairs.

Snowmobilers using the road will be able to use the Sevenmile Bridge right away. Because the access road is closed for the winter, other motor vehicles won’t be able to use the bridge until the road reopens in April. However, there will likely be some weight restrictions in place for now.

The bridge was damaged by water and debris and closed on August 6, 2015. The repairs will allow the bridge to be used by recreational enthusiasts until the bridge can be replaced.