Missing man found dead in vacant home

By: Jenna Kochenauer
Klamath Falls, Ore.– Oregon State Police say the decomposing body of a man who had been reported missing earlier this year was found in a Klamath Falls home.
According to a press release from OSP, Troopers were called to 3116 Maryland Avenue on Wednesday, December 14th, after a body had been found inside the vacant residence. In investigating the death, detectives viewed video on a cell phone that was found with the body. A person on the video, which was dated April 2016, was wearing a bracelet and other clothing that matched items found on the body.
Investigators have identified the man as 50-year old James Craiger, who had been reported missing in May. The State Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, though no cause of death has been released.
OSP is asking anyone with information about Craiger or activities at the house where he was found to please contact them.