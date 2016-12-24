La Pine woman dies in Highway 97 accident

By: Jenna Kochenauer
La Pine, Ore.– A woman from La Pine died Friday evening when the vehicle she was in was hit by semi-truck.
Oregon State Police say a Chevrolet Avalanche was headed southbound on Highway 97 north of La Pine, when the driver lost control. The vehicle slid sideway into oncoming traffic when it was hit by a tractor trailer headed northbound.
Trooper say the woman driving the Avalanche died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 54-year old man from Bend, was not hurt.
Investigators say there was snow and ice on the highway where the accident occurred. Highway 97 was closed for about three hours while troopers investigated and cleared the accident scene.