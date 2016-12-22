Snow Could Be Coming Overnight

Klamath Falls, Ore – The National Weather Service is warning of another possible winter storm rolling through our area overnight tonight. The storm is expected to start at around 1am and continue through 10pm or so Friday night. We could see anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow with more in higher elevations. Don’t forget with the snow comes riskier conditions on the road. Forecasters encourage you to stay off the roads if you can but if you have to travel, carry chains or other traction devices, as well as basic survival supplies like blankets, food and water.