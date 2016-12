Oregon Child Development Coalition is now enrolling for the 2017-2018 school year. Services are for families earning at or below the federal poverty level, and provide care for children from 6 weeks to 5 years.

Many employment opportunities are also available.

Stop by Klamath Center at 5642 S. 6TH street on January 6th from 8 am to 6 pm for full enrollment or call 541-884-8812 for more information.