Grants Pass, Ore – Oregon State Police have arrested a Grants Pass woman on manslaughter charges… more than 9 months after she was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of an Applegate woman. 63-year old Pamela Jean Howard died at the scene of the crash on Williams Highway March 1st of this year. Last week a grand jury indicted 33-year old Kandice Dawn Garcia on first degree manslaughter and DUII.