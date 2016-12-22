Basin Resident Wins A Car

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – Thanks to Klamath Falls Honda/Subaru on Washburn Way, local resident Robin Volkoff has a car. Robin entered the contest two weeks ago through Marta’s House – a community organization designed to help Basin residents who need housing and or safety as well as offering other benefits.
This is the second year that Blake Underriner and the crew of Klamath Honda/Subaru has done this event, and they show no signs of stopping. Fixed Ops Director, Chris Bird, who oversees the Parts, Service and Body Shop says “We have a great team of guys and gals who get it done, we’re a team.”
The way it works is the dealership gets a vehicle in that is a candidate for the car giveaway, the technicians check it out and see what if any work needs to be done on it, paint, etc. “Everyone here donates their time in getting this done,” says Bird.
Last year’s winner still comes by to say hello and give the crew hugs in thanks for the dealership’s generosity.
This year’s winner Robin Volkoff got a call this past Tuesday, they put her on speakerphone with Marta’s house and “they asked if I was available on Thursday” and that’s when they told her she won.
Her first reaction – “I was very ecstatic, I’m so fortunate… I cried!” Robin says her life is definitely changed for the better.
From l to r: Jeremy Kropp, Blake Underriner and Chris Bird of Klamath Falls Honda/Subaru.
For more information on Marta’s House, visit their Facebook Page: facebook.com/martashouse.org
And the website for Klamath Honda/Subaru is: klamathfallshonda.com or klamathfallssubaru.com