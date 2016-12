Redmond, Ore - A Redmond woman died in that accident on Highway 97 Tuesday night. Oregon State Police say 24-year old Kylee Bruce was headed south on 97 when she lost control of her car while passing another vehicle. Her car slid sideways then it was t-boned by an oncoming sedan, also hitting another vehicle after that. Bruce ended up passing away at the scene. The other two drivers had non-life-threatening injuries.