No IRS Refunds Until Mid February

SALEM, Ore – Officials from The Oregon Department of Revenue have just announced that no personal income tax refunds for the 2016 tax year will be issued until after February 15th. The hold will allow the IRS to compare information reported on W-2′s and 1099s. The data matching will help to reduce potential refund fraud.

Ken Ross, manager of the Revenue’s anti-fraud efforts said “No one wants to hold up a taxpayer’s legitimate refund, and taxpayers have been pretty understanding of the need to combat fraud. We take very seriously our responsibility to make sure tax dollars go to the legitimate owners and not to fraudsters.”

You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments. You can call (503) 378-4988 or (800) 356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance.