Landmark Retirement Savings Plan Getting Closer To Being A Reality

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – On July 1st, Oregon will launch the nation’s first state-sponsored retirement savings plan and it could eventually benefit 1 million workers. To make sure every Oregonian has a voice, today the State Treasury has announced some opportunities for feedback.
The plan will be available to workers who do not have access to a qualified plan at work, like a 401(k).
Feedback from the public can be given at a hearing slated for February 15th and then written comments will be accepted until February 22nd. July 1st, following board approval, a group made up of volunteer employers will begin facilitating the plan to test it out. After the pilot stage, the plan will be phased in statewide, starting with employees of larger companies that don’t offer a retirement savings option.
State Treasurer Ted Wheeler, the chair of the Retirement Savings Board said “We are committed to making sure the plan works well for workers and employers, and will make a dent in the massive retirement savings gap that threatens to overwhelm public services.”
It is estimated that 64,000 businesses will have employees who are eligible. Currently more than half of the Oregon workforce does not have a retirement savings plan through their job.
If you’d like to be a part of the pilot group or to get more information, please contact Joel Metlen, manager of public engagement, at 503-559-4154 or Joel.Metlen@ost.state.or.us.
You can learn more about the Oregon Treasury and Oregon Retirement Savings Plan on Twitter at @OregonTreasury.