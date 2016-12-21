Homework Help In Bonanza

By: Christy Lynn
In Bonanza, learning doesn’t take a Christmas break. During the two week holiday vacation, students and teachers at Bonanza’s Jr. and Sr. High Schools are coming to class for extra homework help sessions.
Advanced Math teacher Randy Koehn says “We’re getting kids who need additional help, or need additional time, caught up.”
“We’re helping the kids with their stress levels. Encouraging them to value the importance of people surrounding them, willing to help them with academic achievement,” said Principal Art Ochoa.
The help sessions are already under way, being held each weekday of winter break, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Different teachers host different sessions, so students looking for assistance in specific subjects can choose days when their teachers are present.
Aside from regular homework help, students in their senior year are taking advantage of the time to complete work samples for graduation or work on their college applications.
17 year old Millie Chavez of Beatty, did just that to focus on her U of O application. “During a normal day I don’t have time to work on those things,” she said. “Now I can get extra help from Mrs. Heidrich because she’ll read over my paper and make sure it’s good before I send it to the college. Adding “it’s a lot easier to come to school and concentrate, there’s less distractions.”