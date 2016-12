Alturas, CA - A California jury has convicted Cherie Lash Rhoades on four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder… along with other charges. The 47-year old Alturas woman was accused of attacking several people at the Cedarville Rancheria Tribal office in January of 2014. Four people died in the attack… three of them were her family members. The same jury returns on January 3rd for the penalty phase of the trial. Rhoades could face the death penalty.