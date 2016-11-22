Lake County coyote hunt proceeds despite efforts to stop it

Lakeview, Ore.– Conservation groups want federal agencies to stop an annual coyote-hunting contest that took place this past weekend in Lake County. The Coyote Calling Derby, has raised concerns that gray wolves, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act and confirmed to be in Lake County, could be mistaken for coyotes and killed. Amaroq Weiss with the Center for Biological Diversity said as they and other groups challenged the contests.

“As these contest hunts have been challenged by our various groups over the last few years, contest sponsors have gotten more and more quiet about how they advertise,” she said. “They used to openly advertise them on the internet. It’s a little bit harder now to find out if these contests are taking place.”

State and federal wildlife and land officials refused to stop the hunt. In Oregon, it’s legal to hunt coyotes year-round and there are no limits on the number that can be hunted or on the weapons used to hunt them. Coyote hunters need a general hunting license when hunting coyotes on public lands but do not need any hunting license to hunt coyotes on private lands.