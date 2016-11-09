Klamath Falls elects first woman mayor

By: Jenna Kochenauer
Klamath Falls, Ore.– When Carol Westfall is sworn in as mayor of Klamath Falls in January, she’ll be the first woman in the 123-year history of Klamath Falls to ever hold the post.
According to a list of the city’s mayors dating back to 1893, 31 men have served the city as Mayor, but never a woman. The city was actually established in 1867 as Linkville, but the list of mayors only dates back to 1893 when the city changed its name to Klamath Falls. A. L. Leavitt held the position of mayor for one year in 1893, and then again in 1897 and 1898.
Westfall defeated long-time mayor Todd Kellstrom in Tuesday’s election by a 6-percent margin. Kellstrom had held the post since 1993, and before him… Mayor George Flitcraft had been mayor for 18 years.