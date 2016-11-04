Man arrested weeks after eluding police

  • Home > 
Jackson
2016/11/04
By: Jenna Kochenauer

 

Klamath Falls, Ore.– A Chiloquin man faces several charges for allegedly leading State Police on a high speed chase in Klamath County back in September. 35-year old Charles Irwin Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he fled from a routine stop. Officers stopped chasing Jackson’s vehicle because they learned there might be a kid in the car with him. 


