Alturas, Calif.– A Modoc County Sheriff’s deputy died Wednesday morning after he was shot while responding to a report about an assault outside of Alturas. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s office… 31-year old Jack Hopkins responded to the call in the area of County Roads 115 and 170 about 10 miles south of Alturas. A number of law enforcement agencies headed to the scene… and a suspect was taken into custody a short time later. The suspect’s name has not been released.