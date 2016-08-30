Klamath Falls man faces rape, drug charges

Klamath Falls, Ore.– A search warrant served at a home on McGuire Ave. in Klamath Falls late Friday night turned up drugs and pornographic material that may confirm the testimony of two women who accuse 44-year old Ronald Edward Zigler of sexually assaulting them while they were under the influence, and incapable of consenting.

Detective Tom Andreazzi with Oregon State Police says two victims have come forward so far, claiming that Zigler drugged them, then videotaped the sexual assaults, possibly selling the videos, or exchanging them for drugs. Shortly after the second victim was interviewed, Zigler was stopped during a routine traffic stop, and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. A search of Zigler’s car uncovered a small amount of Methamphetamine, which Andreazzi says corroborated the victims’ stories, and led to a search warrant being served at Zigler’s home.

Several external hard drives, laptops, and other electronic devices were taken from the residence as evidence, and will be sent to a lab for processing.

Zigler is being held on $382,000 bond on a long list of charges that include possession and delivery of methamphetamine, rape, invasion of privacy, and dissemination of obscene materials. Addition charges could be filed depending on what investigators find on the computers and hard drives. Andreazzi says there could be other victims, and he encourages anyone with information about the investigation to call OSP in Klamath Falls at 541-883-5713.