High Speed and Foot Chase End in Arrest

Photo: Klamath County Jail
2015/04/13

 

Klamath Falls, Ore.– A 27-year old man was taken into custody in Klamath County Sunday afternoon after leading police on a high speed chase. The suspect was driving a blue Hyundai, and reportedly reached speeds of up to 90 miles an hour, narrowly missing other cars, and even driving on the wrong side of the road as he led law enforcement along Washburn Way… according to witnesses. The suspect ended up ditching the car he was in and took off on foot near the Ridgewater Subdivision off of Highway 140. K9 units were brought in to help track him down, and Matthew Stephen Colligan was taken into custody without incident. 


  • coty

    not too mention going 100mph done emerald street in Stuart lenox while my kids were in the yard

  • Kathryn Zierke

    Where off of emerald st the dead end or the other way on emerald st

  • J.J.

    He wasn’t going 90mph in a Hyundai we not at least when he was coming along on the south-side bypass.

  • Jazzimen

    He not a bad man at all he a good person only if people get to know him n I would know I know him really well ………I hate this town

  • Becky Thompson

    What about the deputy that was in the collision how is he/she were they injured

  • Becky Thompson

    He was a career criminal in and out the revolving door

  • 4real

    This town hates u too

  • Marie

    We listen to the scanner all the time. This guy has played russian roulette with the police several times. He finally lost. If Klamath County had kept him in jail he wouldn’t have died the next day doing what he seemed to think was a game. Thank God innocent people weren’t hurt during his little games with police.

  • Bonita Noris ~Colligan

    My husband is a great man hard working rider die down to earth very loving epically great man and the Klamath County sheriff’s wrongfully ended his life November 2, 2015.. RIP Mathew colligan you are loved missed and thought of daily.. love you baby boy .. Bonita Norris ~ Colligan

  • Bonita Noris ~Colligan

    If anyone knows Matt it would be me or his ex girlfriend my best friend Alisha.. so if you don’t know like if you don’t really ducking know keep your two cents in yo fucking coin puse cuz I nor his real friends and family need nor want it.. show some fucking comments curtisy and respect for the dead BTW .. all you low life stuck up snotty tikes..

  • Bonita Noris ~Colligan

    Ride’n die live in Klamath County hustle to live even if your a back braking hard working man like my husban.. he did what he thought necessary to provide for his and himself. Your not in anyway shape or form a high power then what I believe so in all actuality judge on cuz you will be judge for ALL your wrongs and negatives one fucking day.. skim that mu’fucka.. trust and belive…

  • Samantha fiskin

    This is my brother and everyone needs to keep his name out there mouth besides his baby mamma jazz and his life long love alisha. Not one of you know him or no what really happened u only know what u where told



