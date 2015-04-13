High Speed and Foot Chase End in Arrest

Klamath Falls, Ore.– A 27-year old man was taken into custody in Klamath County Sunday afternoon after leading police on a high speed chase. The suspect was driving a blue Hyundai, and reportedly reached speeds of up to 90 miles an hour, narrowly missing other cars, and even driving on the wrong side of the road as he led law enforcement along Washburn Way… according to witnesses. The suspect ended up ditching the car he was in and took off on foot near the Ridgewater Subdivision off of Highway 140. K9 units were brought in to help track him down, and Matthew Stephen Colligan was taken into custody without incident.