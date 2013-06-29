Fatal traffic accident on Highway 140 West of Lakeview

Lakeview, Ore. – A 79-year old Lakeview-area woman died Friday night following a two-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 140W about five miles west of Lakeview. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers from the Lakeview office are continuing the investigation.

According to Sergeant Steve Yates, on June 28, 2013 at approximately 7:15 p.m., a 2001 Volkswagen Bug driven by ALICE HANCOCK, age 79, from Lakeview, was northbound on Padgett Road stopped at a stop sign at the Highway 140W intersection. The Volkswagen pulled onto Highway 140W and was struck by a westbound 2003 Dodge Intrepid driven by LARRY C. HOLLOWAY, age 59, from Lakeview.

HANCOCK was transported by ambulance to Lake District Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Safety restraint use is pending confirmation.

LARRY HOLLOWAY and passenger/wife SHEILA HOLLOWAY, age 56, were also taken to Lake District Hospital with minor injuries. Both were treated and released. They were using safety restraints and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Disaster Unit, and ODOT